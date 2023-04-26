West Ham United vs Liverpool : Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

West Ham United face Liverpool tonight (April 26) with both sides looking to keep the winning momentum going.

The Hammers have propelled themselves up the table into 14th place and have shaken off the massive threat of relegation. David Moyes' side clinched an impressive 4-0 win over Bournemouth last time out (April 23).

Meanwhile, the Reds are still in with a shout of a top-four finish as they sit seventh in the league. They are nine points off the top four and Jurgen Klopp's side managed a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on April 22.

Hence, the clash between West Ham and Liverpool at the London Stadium has implications for both sides in both halves of the table. Tonight's encounter between the two teams can be caught on BT Sport 2 at 19.45 PM GMT. Subscribers can watch the game on the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app.

US viewers can watch the game live at 2.45 PM ET online via Peacock Premium while viewers from India can catch the match at 12:15 AM on Disney+Hotstar.

The last time the two sides met it was in October and it was Liverpool who prevailed. Darwin Nunez scored a 22th-minute header to secure the Merseysiders all three points at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lauds West Ham manager David Moyes

Liverpool boss Klopp has given a glowing assessment of West Ham manager Moyes ahead of their encounter at the London Stadium. The German coach spoke in his pre-match press conference where he applauded the Scot for his persistence. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He always finds a way! A really nice guy. He's a really good person. I like that he always finds a way. That makes a top manager. It might not have worked once at Man Utd. Coming after Sir Alex Ferguson."

Klopp added:

"Congratulations, not an easy job. Long spells at Everton years ago and now at West Ham, he's made them his club. Always is difficult."

Moyes has been under pressure for large portions of the season amid West Ham's struggles. They were dragged into the relegation battle but three wins in their last five league games have improved matters.

The Hammers are also in the Europa Conference League semifinals and face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. They beat Gent 5-1 on aggregate to continue their pursuit of the European trophy.

