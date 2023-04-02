West Ham United vs Southampton: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

West Ham United and Southampton will clash in the first Premier League match of the day on Sunday, April 2. The Hammers will host the Saints at the London Stadium in a clash that could go a long way in this season's relegation battle.

Below is everything you need to know about the clash's streaming details, where you can watch it on TV and more.

The match between West Ham and Southampton is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm BST (6:30 pm IST). Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League and Main event. They can also stream the contest via the Sky Go app.

Viewers in the United States (USA) can watch the match on the USA Network TV channel. They can stream it via Telemundo or FUBO.

Lastly, fans in India can follow the match through the Star Sports Network on television. They will be able to stream the contest through the Disney+ Hotstar app.

West Ham United and Southampton are only separated by a point

The Premier League table doesn't make for great reading for West Ham United or Southampton. They hold two of the lowest point tallies in the league this season. The Saints are rock bottom with 23 points from 28 matches, while the Hammers are just ahead of them with 24 from 26 games.

Sunday's clash could thus be crucial in determining both teams' safety. A win could see West Ham leapfrog all of Leicester City (18th), Everton (17th) and Leeds United (16th). The same for Southampton would draw them level with Leeds.

Both teams will enter this game on the back of draws in their most recent Premier League encounter. While David Moyes' men played out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Ruben Selles' side came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur.

They have both notably picked up only one win in their last five league matches.

West Ham United and Southampton have already met once this season in the league, clashing at St. Mary's Stadium back in October last year.

On that occasion, they played out a 1-1 draw. Romain Perraud opened the scoring for the hosts 20 minutes into the contest, while Declan Rice equalized for the Hammers in the 64th minute.

David Moyes' troops were more dominant, recording 61% possession and 25 shots. However, they were unable to make the most of their chances, getting just four of their efforts on target.

