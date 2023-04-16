West Ham vs Arsenal: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Arsenal continue their push for a first Premier League title in 19 years with a visit to the London Stadium to face West Ham in an enticing London derby today.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from their 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend, having blown a two-goal advantage.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus inside the opening half hour of kick-off had the Londoners cruising to a shock victory at Anfield.

However, the Reds responded with goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who equalized in the 87th minute to break Arsenal's hearts.

The result allowed Manchester City to trim the gap on them to just three points after 30 games each, as the Gunners are walking on eggshells right now.

West Ham moved three points clear of the relegation zone after beating Fulham 1-0 in their last game but a setback here in the derby could push them back in the scramble for survival.

Here's everything you need to to know about West Ham's game against Arsenal today:

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 2PM UK time, which is 6:30PM for Indian viewers, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

The Sky Go App will also stream the game live.

Arsenal boast a terrific record to West Ham

The Gunners will be aiming for nothing less than a win at the London Stadium today, but fortunately for them, the Gunners boast a terrific record against West Ham.

Of the last 14 derbies between the sides, 11 have gone Arsenal's way, including each of the last three, while the side have lost just once.

This will give the visitors the psychological advantage heading into the fixture as Mikel Arteta's side aim to return to winning ways.

Furthermore, the Premier League leaders have won all five of their London derbies on the road in the league this season, scoring 11 goals while conceding none.

West Ham, on their part, have endured a miserable campaign, winning only eight times from 29 matches and fighting to stay alive in the top-flight.

