West Ham vs Liverpool: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Liverpool will visit the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 26, looking to continue their push for Champions League qualification.

With only 50 points from 31 games, the Reds are currently down in seventh position but have momentum in their favor after back-to-back wins.

The Hammers themselves have looked strong lately, going their last three league games unbeaten and losing just one of their last five.

David Moyes' team are fresh off a stunning 4-0 win away to Bournemouth, which came just days after their 4-1 drubbing of Gent in the Europa Conference League.

Suffice to say, West Ham are in great form right now and Liverpool can expect to face a tough challenge in London. Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

The match kicks off at 7:45 pm UK time, but for viewers in India, it's 00:15 am on Thursday, April 27. Fans in the UK will be able to catch the live broadcast of the fixture on BT Sport 2, while their subscribers can also stream the game live on the BT Sport website or BT Sport App.

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports and can stream it live on the Hotstar app.

Liverpool boast a terrific record against West Ham

Liverpool have dominated their fixtures against West Ham in recent years, winning 10 of their last 12 clashes with the London side and losing just once.

However, that defeat came on their last visit to the London Stadium in November 2021 as the Hammers pulled off a 3-2 win.

The Reds are fighting to keep their European hopes alive here as a finish in the top four is still very much a possibility with seven games remaining in their league campaign.

