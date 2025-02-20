“What are you on about?” - Jamie O’Hara hits back at fan who claimed Liverpool star ‘doesn’t care’ about club

Former player-manager Jamie O'Hara has hit back at a fan who claimed that Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez does not care about the club. This comes after a shocking performance from the Uruguayan striker in their 2-2 draw at Villa Park against Aston Villa yesterday (February 19).

Ad

Nunez came on in the second half for Diogo Jota (66'), as head coach Arne Slot sought a third goal from the Reds to clinch the win. The 25-year-old had a massive chance to provide that much-needed goal after Dominik Szoboszlai squared the ball to him to place into an open net.

However, despite goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez being well off his line, Nunez put the ball into the stands behind the goal, missing the target to the dismay of away fans.

Ad

Trending

After a fan stated that the striker did not care about the Merseyside giants, Jamie O'Hara responded on talkSPORT (via Rousing the Kop):

“What are you on about? He has missed a big chance and he is disappointed, I’m sure he is. He definitely cares, I’ve seen a video of him walking off of the pitch, head in his hands."

Ad

The Anfield giants have now missed a big chance to get 10 points clear of second-place Arsenal, ahead of the weekend games. However, the Reds remain firm favorites to lift the Premier League trophy, as they sit eight points ahead of the pack.

English media react to Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez's shocking miss

While Darwin Nunez's open-goal miss was a shocker for everyone of a Liverpool persuasion, the English media also took notice, with journalists reacting to it.

Ad

Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute opener was canceled out by Youri Tielemans' 38th-minute equalizer. Then, Ollie Watkins put the hosts ahead on the cusp of half-time (45+3). In the second half, Trent Alexander-Arnold found the equalizer for the Reds (61') before Darwin Nunez missed the winner.

The Times journalist Paul Joyce wrote (via Echo):

"Not for the first time in his fitful Liverpool career Darwin Nunez had been responsible for driving his manager to sheer distraction and the ramifications could immediately be felt."

Ad

The Telegraph's John Percy added:

"Arne Slot could barely comprehend what had unfolded, and with it the chance of extending Liverpool’s lead at the top to 10 points ultimately disappeared."

The Independent's Pete Hall also stated:

"But Darwin’s gonna Darwin. Nunez has made a telling contribution to several Liverpool victories this term, but that penchant for the most calamitous misses never ceases to amaze."

Darwin Nunez has struggled with form this season, managing just four goals and two assists in 21 Premier League appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback