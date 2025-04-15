“What an acquisition that would be” - Ex-Manchester United star tips Harry Kane to return to EPL with surprise clubs

Former Manchester United player Teddy Sheringham has downplayed speculation linking Bayern Munich's Harry Kane with a 'dream transfer' to Arsenal. He has insisted that Liverpool or Manchester City would be his best bet if returning to England.

Kane, who has never won a major piece of silverware, could change that aspect of his career this season. Bayern Munich are six points clear atop the Bundesliga and still are a contender to win the Champions League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker might still dream of surpassing Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal tally with a return to England. However, Sheringham has argued that a move to north London rivals Arsenal would be too much for Spurs supporters to stomach. He said to casinoapps.com (via GOAL):

"He might be coming to the latter stages of his career, but he's still a top footballer... so if that (signing for Arsenal) happened, that would really hurt. I mean that is something that can't happen... Oof. It could never happen in a million years could it? That would be a nightmare scenario for every single Tottenham fan in the world."

The former Manchester United forward also noted that Kane now appears determined to help Bayern win major honors. He believes Kane would be more focused on trophies, rather than breaking Alan Shearer's record:

"I think there's more important things for him, winning things at Bayern Munich. Winning the Champions League and the Bundesliga. You'd much rather have those on your mantelpiece than the top goal scorer in the Premier League history, without doubt."

Sheringham went on to admit that he could potentially end up with both:

"He could come back at 34, 35 and get the record if he went to the right club. I mean, if you're talking about going to Man City or Liverpool. What an acquisition that would be for those clubs."

Harry Kane has scored 213 Premier League goals so far, putting him in second place behind Alan Shearer's 260-goal record.

Manchester United target Antoine Semenyo in summer swoop

According to reports, Manchester United are targeting a summer transfer for Antoine Semenyo as Ruben Amorim is keen on the 25-year-old Bournemouth superstar. Semenyo has been in excellent form this season under Andoni Iraola, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists across 36 games.

The Cherries are ready to command a club-record fee for Semenyo, which is set to break the £65 million received for Dominic Solanke, according to David Ornstein (via TeamTalk). With no release clause in his contract, the Cherries are in the driving seat.

Any such move for Manchester United would be contingent on player sales, with the futures of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho uncertain. Bournemouth’s ultimate decision could yet depend on financial pressure and the outcomes of other potential outgoings.

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More