"What they are doing is actually negating it" - Former Premier League referee backs controversial decision against Arsenal

Former Premier League and FIFA referee Keith Hackett feels that Arsenal can have no complaints about Aston Villa's goal in the Gunners' 2-1 win on Wednesday (August 31).

The north London outfit had taken the lead in the first half through a goal from Gabriel Jesus. However, Mikel Arteta's men paid the price for their lack of clinical finishing as Steven Gerrard's side equalized in the 74th minute through substitute Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian's inswinging delivery from the corner beat everyone in the box, including goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

However, footage showed the Arsenal goalkeeper being blocked by Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Ramsdale was obstructed by the Frenchman and wasn't able to lay a hand on the ball as it crept into the net.

However, Hackett doesn't see anything wrong with Kamara's actions inside the box and understands why the goal was not ruled out. He told Football Insider's Connor Whitley:

“In the modern game, you are not getting these. Again, it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other. Ramsdale’s wrapped his arms around him and he’s not going to get it. What they are doing is actually negating it. Ramsdale’s going for the ball and it is as much his space as it is the players.”

Unfortunately for Villa, they could not turn things around after scoring against the run of play and soon realized this Arsenal side are made of sterner stuff. The Gunners snatched the lead back in just under three minutes when Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli combined for the Gunners' second goal of the night.

Arsenal new signing thoroughly impressed by Gabriel Martinelli

Former Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has lavished praise on his Gunners teammate Gabriel Martinelli. Zinchenko has arguably been one of the most impressive Arsenal players so far this season. The Ukrainian fluidly shifts between midfield and left-flank.

Martinelli is another player who has started the season in fine form, scoring three goals in five appearances. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on his Twitch channel, the Ukraine international said the following about the Brazilian:

"Gabriel Martinelli. He's the special one. Remember his name."

Arsenal's 100 % start to the Premier League season will be challenged when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday (September 4). However, Arteta's side may have to do without Martin Odegaard and Ramsdale, who picked up knocks against Villa.

