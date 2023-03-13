What did Adele say about Gerard Pique? British singer makes incredible claim after watching Shakira's performance on Jimmy Fallon's show

British singer Adele has joked that Gerard Pique is in trouble after watching Shakira's latest performance on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

On Friday (March 10), pop superstar Shakira performed her smashing hit, Bizarrap-produced diss track, “Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” in front of a live audience. The entire audience was on its feet as the "Waka Waka" star interacted with the audience and got them to sing along.

On Saturday night (March 11), “Hello” singer Adele chatted with her fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. When Adele asked, one of her fans said that the Colombian pop icon is one of her favorite singers.

The British singer was amused by the response and said that she had caught Pique’s former partner’s live performance on the Jimmy Fallon show the day before. Adele joked (via Billboard.com):

“Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon … Oh, her ex-husband’s [although never married, Pique] in trouble!”

On her diss track, Shakira took potshots at the former Barcelona centre-back and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. She slammed her former partner for leaving him in a financially compromised state and never using his head to make important decisions.

Shakira claims Gerard Pique diss-track was 'important' for her mental well-being

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who have two children together (Milan, Sasha), parted ways in June 2022, after over 11 years of being together.

The former Barcelona ace soon bounced back, making public appearances with his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Shakira, meanwhile, has not yet gone public with any romantic relationship of hers.

On the Jimmy Fallon Show, the 46-year-old singer opened up about her separation and said that she needed to channel her frustration and disappointment into the song. She said (via Indian Express):

“I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me. It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions. And I feel that after we put out this song, I really felt that I don’t even have fans out there.

“I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to. And I did write the song for me, but also I feel that it was meant for so many women out there that needed a forum and a voice to represent them in so many ways.”

The track has since broken 14 Guinness World Records. Among other things, it has become the most streamed Latin track on Spotify, the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million and the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours.

