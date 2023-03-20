What did Aleksandar Mitrovic do against Manchester United? Fans say Fulham striker is 'brain dead' after sending off in FA Cup tie

Football fans have bashed Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic following his silly red card against Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. The Cottagers suffered a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford after going down to nine men in the game.

Fulham winger Willian received a red card at the 72 minute mark after he was penalized for handballing in the box. The referee's decision, however, did not go down well with Mitrovic, who aggressively confronted the official. This resulted in the Serbian forward receiving his marching orders as well.

Marco Silva's side were leading prior to the double red card but then went on to concede three goals to exit the FA Cup.

Football fans on Twitter believe that Mitrovic's antics were completely unnecessary in the grand scheme of things. Some stated that is was stupidity from Mitrovic, while others called it 'brain dead'.

Despite an unnecessary red card, Aleksandar Mitrovic has still had a good season for Fulham. The former Newcastle United forward has scored 11 goals and provided four assists from 24 games across all competitions.

Fulham's loss, however, was Manchester United's gain as they successfully registered a comeback to score three goals and advance to the semifinals of the FA Cup. A brace from Bruno Fernandes and a goal from Marcel Sabitzer were enough for Erik ten Hag's side to cruise past Fulham in the end.

Manchester United have joined their city-rivals Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup. The Red Devils will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium next month.

Manchester United could end up with three trophies this season

This could be an extremely successful first season for Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. There is a very real opportunity for Manchester United to win three trophies in the 2022-23 season.

The Dutch tactician is looking to win his second domestic cup this season after already guiding United to the the Carabao Cup earlier this year. The Red Devils defeated Newcastle United on that occasion in the final.

On top of that, Manchester United are also looking strong in the UEFA Europa League this season. They defeated Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 stage and have now been drawn alongside Sevilla in the quarterfinals.

United are also in third place in the Premier League. At the time of writing, they have picked up 50 points from 26 points.

