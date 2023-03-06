What did Arsenal learn about the extent of Leandro Trossard’s injury after assessments? Report offers fresh update

Arsenal have received a boost after learning that Leandro Trossard's groin injury sustained against Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4, was not a serious one.

With Eddie Nketiah out with an ankle injury, Trossard started the home clash against the Cherries.

After Philip Billing gave the visitors the lead in the ninth second of the match, Trossard had to be taken off during the first half with a suspected groin injury. The Belgian international was signed from Brighton and Hove Albion in January.

Emile Smith-Rowe was brought on as his replacement. Smith-Rowe, however, was taken off for Reiss Nelson in the second half and he proved to be the difference-maker. The youngster first assisted Ben White to help his team restore parity at 2-2.

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 Trossard is expected to return within 2 weeks Trossard is expected to return within 2 weeks😇 https://t.co/aKKWRQlb6o

Nelson scored a spectacular last-ditch winner to give the league leaders the much-needed three points. Arsenal kept their five-point lead over Manchester City intact by virtue of Nelson's performance.

The Gunners will return to action on March 9 as they take on Sporting CP in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addresses Leandro Trossard's injury

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus sidelined. The Brazilian underwent surgery after picking up a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is yet to make an appearance since.

Eddie Nketiah, who deputized brilliantly in Jesus' absence, is also out with an ankle injury. Hence, Trossard is the only out-and-out striker that Arteta has in his ranks. Losing the former Brighton man could have been a massive blow for the Gunners.

Arteta addressed the issue after the win against Bournemouth. He said (via Sports Mole):

"It is a worry. He came to me straightaway and told me he could not continue because he'd felt something when he was tracking back after the corner. We have to assess him and see how he is."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan



“Trossard, I think he’s a clever player. He gives you that pace and skill. He certainly gives you another.. 🗣️Alan Shearer: “I think it Trossard was a really clever signing for #Arsenal . Him and Jorginho. Jorginho because of his experience and know-how in these situations.“Trossard, I think he’s a clever player. He gives you that pace and skill. He certainly gives you another.. 🗣️Alan Shearer: “I think it Trossard was a really clever signing for #Arsenal. Him and Jorginho. Jorginho because of his experience and know-how in these situations.“Trossard, I think he’s a clever player. He gives you that pace and skill. He certainly gives you another.. https://t.co/IhqcrFvrzZ

Since his January arrival, the Belgian has scored one goal and has provided two assists in nine matches. His cameos coming off the bench have been crucial for the Gunners.

The north Londoners are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time since the 2003-04 season. They have been quite magnificent in the league this season. Sitting atop the table, the last thing Arteta would want is another injury issue that could potentially hamper his team's title aspirations.

