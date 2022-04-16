"What Arteta has done to his career is criminal" - Arsenal fans feel 26-year old 'deserves better' after being snubbed from line-up for Southampton clash

Arsenal are all set to face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday in Matchday 33. The Gunners are looking to regain some momentum after losing their last two games in the English top-flight. These defeats came at Selhurst Park to Crystal Palace and at the Emirates to Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, a section of Arsenal fans have questioned manager Mikel Arteta about his selection for their starting XI against the Saints. Club record signing Nicolas Pepe has been overlooked once again and continues to be a bit-part player under the Spaniard.

Alexandre Lacazette is missing the game due to 'private reasons' and hence academy graduate Eddie Nketiah has been given a start. However, it feels like the Arsenal faithful were interested in seeing Pepe return to the line-up. The Ivory Coast international's inclusion could have seen Gabriel Martinelli operate as a centre-forward.

Nuno Tavares, who started the game at Crystal Palace but was subbed at half-time, has also returned to the starting line-up. He was replaced at half-time against Palaced and was left out for the game against Brighton. Albert Sambi Lokonga has continued his place in the middle of the park due to Thomas Partey's absence due to injury.

However, there are some Gunners fans who have qualms with this decision of the Spaniard as well. They wanted to see Mohamed Elneny start rather than the former Anderlecht player who is still rather inexperienced, although has given spirited performances.

Here's what fans have had to say:

Sam @Afcsammmm @Arsenal get rid of Pepe in the summer, what arteta has done to his career is criminal @Arsenal get rid of Pepe in the summer, what arteta has done to his career is criminal

Scott Borg @sm_borg @Arsenal What does Pepe need to do to get game time? @Arsenal What does Pepe need to do to get game time?

Macca @LifeOfMacca @Arsenal What do Pepe and ESR gotta do to get a start? Jesus Christ. @Arsenal What do Pepe and ESR gotta do to get a start? Jesus Christ.

Cute challenger @cute_challenger 🤔✍️ @Arsenal Tough decisions but i think Pepe and Élney should has be given chances to prove right🤔✍️ @Arsenal Tough decisions but i think Pepe and Élney should has be given chances to prove right😔😔😔😔🤔✍️

Amir_N. @Amir_Nuri @Arsenal How does Pepe still don’t start and Elneny instead of Lokonga should’ve been clear after last performances.. @Arsenal How does Pepe still don’t start and Elneny instead of Lokonga should’ve been clear after last performances..

Tottenham Hotspur give Arsenal the opportunity to get back into the top-four race

Antonio Conte's side were in action against Brighton on home soil before the Gunners kick-off their game against Southampton. Spurs were in the fourth position with a three-point lead over their local rivals. However, the top-four race is now blown wide open as Tottenham have lost 0-1 to Brighton.

A 89th minute goal by Leandro Trossard, who also scored against Arsenal in the last game, gave the Seagulls all three points. Spurs were unable to record a single shot on target throughout the game.

The Gunners will feel really spirited and motivated after this result. A win at St. Mary's Stadium could bring them level on points with Conte's side. Spurs do have a superior goal difference but the Gunners will have a game in hand after their game against Southampton.

