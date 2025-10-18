  • home icon
  • “What is Arteta’s obsession with him”, “I’m baffled” - Arsenal fans insists attacker should not have been in starting line-up for Fulham clash

By Sripad
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:06 GMT
Arsenal fans are not happy with one player in starting XI
Arsenal fans on social media are not happy with Mikel Arteta's decision to start Leandro Trossard against Fulham in the Premier League. Many believe that the Belgian should not be playing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta has stuck with his ever-so reliable backing of David Raya in goal, with Gabriel and William Saliba as the center-backs. Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are the full-backs once again, after an impressive start to the season.

Martin Zubimendi is in the pivot, with Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze to support him in the middle of the pitch. Bukayo Saka is on the right wing as expected, and Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack.

While the fans are happy with the team overall, their only issue is the left-wing decision. Many Arsenal fans have questioned Trossard's inclusion and posted:

Arteta spoke about Gabriel Martinelli in his pre-match press conference and said:

"He's doing what we expect from everybody to do. When he's got the minutes, the opportunity to deliver and to impact the game and especially the results. And then his attitude overall, his behaviour, the way he trains, the way he carries himself, his willingness to learn constantly. There are many examples throughout the team, but I'm very pleased to see Gabi going to the national team and scoring and performing well. That's all good signs because when they come back, their spirit is good, their confidence is good, so everything is easier."
Arsenal have moved to second in the Premier League ahead of their kick-off as Manchester City have moved to the top after their win over Everton.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to keep winning in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta was asked in his pre-Fulham press conference if he preferred leading the Premier League table or chasing the leaders. He was quick to say that he wants to win all matches possible and said:

"I prefer to win every game. The only thing that we can do is to perform really well on Saturday and win the game. As you said, it's super early. It's not the moment to start looking at that. It's more the moment now to look at performances, to look at ways that we can sustain certain things that we're doing and improve others."
"That's the only way, and that increases the chances when it matters, when it comes to March and April, to be in the best possible position. Then when you ask me that question, I will tell you for sure, I want to be at the top."

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League table in the last three seasons. They are trophyless in the last five seasons under Arteta.

