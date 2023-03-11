"What audacity" - Real Madrid star Karim Benzema hits back at France manager Didier Deschamps

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has it back at France national team head coach Didier Deschamps. Benzema took to Instagram to react to Deschamps' comments on his World Cup withdrawal.

Ahead of Les Blues' opening World Cup game against Australia in Qatar, the forward pulled out due to a thigh injury. He went on to retire from international football following France's defeat in the final of the tournament on December 18 last year.

Deschamps recently commented on Benzema's withdrawal from the tournament in Qatar, claiming it was the striker's decision not to return to the squad despite gaining fitness before the final.

The Real Madrid star has now reacted to the comments made by France's head coach through Instagram. He put up an Instagram story carrying Deschamps' comments and added:

“What audacity”

He put up another story soon after with the caption:

“Holy Didier. Goodnight.”

What Didier Deschamps said about Real Madrid star Karim Benzema's World Cup withdrawal

Deschamps claimed that Benzema left the World Cup on his own accord and that the coach wasn't even informed that the striker was leaving. He then added that the player decided against returning to the squad despite being fit. This seemed to have irked the Real Madrid star, who hit back at the French tactician.

Deschamps stated (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

“Karim was hurt because this World Cup meant a lot to him… ‘He said to me, It’s over.’ Our doctor’s diagnosis matched the one we gave him in Madrid. At best, his return to training could not intervene before December 10…"

He added:

"When I left him, I told him: ‘Karim, there is no urgency. You organize your return with the team manager.’ When I woke up, I learned that he was gone. It was his decision, he won’t tell you otherwise, I understand and respect it.”

France went on to reach the final of the 2022 World Cup but lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a pulsating final.

