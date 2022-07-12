"What an awful football player" - Fans rip into Liverpool superstar for his 'miss of the season' contender against Manchester United

Fans hit out at their Liverpool new signing Darwin Nunez following his unbelievable miss against Manchester United. The Reds started their preseason on a pretty underwhelming note with their arch rivals defeating them 4-0.

The two English giants locked horns with each other at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok in the Bangkok Century Cup. Erik ten Hag will be happy to start his era at Old Trafford with a big win against their bitter rivals, albeit in a friendly.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes during the game to try to find the right balance between young and experienced players. Ten Hag, on the other hand, named a pretty solid XI at the beginning and reaped the benefits.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for United after just 12 minutes, capitalizing on a defensive mistake from young Reds full-back Issac Mabaya. Fred doubled the lead with a sumptuous flick from the edge of the box right at the half-hour mark.

Anthony Martial scored the third goal for the Red Devils just three minutes later with a deft dink past Alisson Becker. Jurgen Klopp's side fared a lot better in the second half but were caught by Facundo Pellistri on the break, who scored the fourth goal for Manchester United.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to blast their summer signing, Darwin Nunez, after the club-record signing missed an absolute sitter late in the game.

The Uruguayan international had his best chance of the game when the ball fell to him after Mohamed Salah's shot rebounded. But the former Benfica striker blazed it over the post.

Let's take a look at how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter to such a big miss.

‏ً @Ifcjoseph .@JulianWard surely we’re still have warranty on Nunez?? .@JulianWard surely we’re still have warranty on Nunez?? https://t.co/wFB8USJyid

ManchesterUnitedMaTuer🇹🇬🇧🇯 @EndirectEndirec Darwin nunez quel horrible joueur de football Darwin nunez quel horrible joueur de football https://t.co/yC3PG7Ys3m

BeeniitooRM @beeniitooRm @LFC Mariano diaz is better than Darwin Nunez @LFC Mariano diaz is better than Darwin Nunez

Wale •🦉 @Drwhales_ This Nunez na calamity 🤣 This Nunez na calamity 🤣😂

MEEK @Meek_Zaiah

Wasted £100 Darwin Nunez is fucking shitWasted £100 Darwin Nunez is fucking shit 😂😂Wasted £100

Call me Eden💐 @ogaga_erebor

Is it a plane?



It's a shot from Darwin Nunez 🤣🤣 @Johnpaul1_ is it a bird ?Is it a plane?It's a shot from Darwin Nunez 🤣🤣 @Johnpaul1_ is it a bird ?Is it a plane?It's a shot from Darwin Nunez 🤣🤣

𝘑𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @SznTenHag I am being deadly serious, that Nunez cameo was one of the worst I have ever seen I am being deadly serious, that Nunez cameo was one of the worst I have ever seen

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Nunez with the miss of the season Nunez with the miss of the season 💀 https://t.co/TwpHUKPnI0

‏ً @idoxzi Nunez already has a Liverpool fail comp… Nunez already has a Liverpool fail comp… https://t.co/Z2zD4zOsN9

ô @Momore08 this Darwin Nunez guy is actually a false image. What a miss £100 million strikerthis Darwin Nunez guy is actually a false image. What a miss £100 million striker 😂 this Darwin Nunez guy is actually a false image. What a miss https://t.co/O17Vc3VSfD

Liverpool had their chances, but Manchester United took theirs

The 4-0 scoreline might not tell the whole story, as Liverpool had plenty of chances during the game, but their finishing was below par.

The Reds struck the post thrice as well, while Manchester United were pretty prolific with their opportunities.

Erik ten Hag will be happy with how his side fared, but Jurgen Klopp also has reasons to be excited.

New signing Fabio Carvalho, in particular, was extremely impressive for the Merseyside club and was denied by the woodwork once.

Harvey Elliott also had an impressive outing, but Darwin Nunez certainly did not make the best first impression.

