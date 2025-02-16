"What an awful team, they’re terrible" - Michael Owen slams Manchester United after their 1-0 loss to Tottenham

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has slammed the Red Devils for their performance in the 1-0 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 16).

James Maddison's 13th-minute strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved to be the difference between the two teams as the Red Devils slumped to their 12th loss of the season in 25 games.

Their second straight defeat drops Ruben Amorim's side a spot down to 15th, having accumulated only 29 points from 25 games, winning eight. Spurs, meanwhile, haven't fared too much better themselves, being only two spots and a point above the Red Devils.

Dissecting United's latest performance, Owen minced no words (as per Centredevils):

"Where do we start? Wow. What an awful team! They’re terrible. They don’t look like a team at all. Manager has come in and done nothing honestly.”

Amorim, who arrived midseason after Erik ten Hag had faced the sack following a poor start to the season, has won just four times in 14 Premier League games, losing eight.

The latest loss marks the first time the Red Devils lost to the same side thrice in a season since losing to Chelsea in the 2012-13 season. Meanwhile, the win marked Spurs' second clean sheet in 28 home league outings.

"The place in the table is my worry" - Manchester United boss after losing to Tottenham

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is under no illusions about the challenge awaiting his floundering Manchester United side as they came up second-best at Tottenham.

Following yet another defeat, the Red Devils are on course for their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era, something that could have far-reaching ramifications.

Talking to BBC Match of the Day, the Portuguese tactician acknowledged that his team can have no real complaints after failing to score:

"It was the difference of the game: they scored, and we didn't. We had the opportunities. We had situations in transitions, trying to get a result, but, in the end, they scored, and we didn't.

Addressing questions about his potential future, he added:

"It is the hardest competition in the world. ... I felt the team was pushing for the goal, and I felt I don't want to change. But they will play. You try to read the game, understand what you see in training. The team were pushing for the goal, and I didn't feel the need to change. The place in the table is my worry. I am not worried about me."

Manchester United next take on Everton away in the league on Saturday (February 22).

