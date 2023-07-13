"What a brave lad" - Everton, Harry Kane and football world send support to Dele Alli after emotional interview with Gary Neville

The football world, including Harry Kane and Everton, have shared their support and appreciation for Dele Alli after his interview with Gary Neville.
Alli, 27, gave an emotional interview with Neville on his show The Overlap, revealing details about his life. He spoke about how he was molested in his childhood, his struggles with his family and drugs, and much more.
The English midfielder also opened up about his football journey and rehabilitation and therapy in recent months. His honest and candid interview brought about the subject of mental health in footballers to the forefront once again.
After the interview was released on Thursday (July 13), Dele Alli's club Everton, his former teammate Harry Kane, and others showed their support for him. One footballing content creator lauded Alli's bravery, tweeting:
"What a brave lad. Takes serious courage this, well done Dele."
Here are some other reactions to the former Tottenham Hotspur star's interview with Gary Neville:
Dele Alli was widely considered one of the top prospects in world football at one point. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice in a row (2016 & 2017) while playing with Tottenham Hotspur.
He had moved to Spurs from Milton Keynes Dons for just £5 million in 2015. He scored 67 goals and provided 61 assists in 269 games across competitions for the north London side.
However, the Englishman's career went downhill post-2019, and he left Tottenham to join Everton in January 2022. He spent last season on loan at Besiktas but made just 15 appearances, scoring thrice.
Everton midfielder Dele Alli spoke up about wanting to retire at 24
During his interview with Gary Neville, Dele Alli honestly spoke about a lot of his struggles and how he overcame them. He also opened up about the moment he realized that things got really bad.
The Everton midfielder said that he considered retirement at the age of 24 when he couldn't find playing time under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. He explained how it broke his heart that the thought even crossed his mind:
"Like one morning I woke up. I had to go to training, this is when he’d (Mourinho) stopped playing me. I remember just looking in the mirror. I mean it sounds dramatic, but I was literally just staring in the mirror and I was asking if I could retire now at 24? You know, doing the thing I love. For me, that was heartbreaking."
Dele Alli is currently recovering after undergoing surgery after suffering a hip injury last season.
He shared that he has had some good talks with Everton manager Sean Dyche and that the club have been really supportive. He will hope to recover quickly and get back on the pitch for the Toffees.