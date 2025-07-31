“What can I say? I had to stay quiet” - Atlas FC star reveals what he did to provoke Lionel Messi before wild Inter Miami celebration

Atlas FC star Matías Cóccaro has revealed that his celebration provoked Lionel Messi to retaliate after Inter Miami's winner. The forward added that he spoke to the Argentine after the match, putting the incident firmly behind them.

Speaking to the media after Atlas' 2-1 loss in the Leagues Cup, Cóccaro said that Messi was overwhelmed with emotions, which led to the Inter Miami superstar celebrating in his face. He added that the Argentine is the GOAT and there was nothing he could reply in that moment. He said (via SPORTbible):

"Right after we scored the equalizer, I started motivating my teammates, we were going for the second goal, that's why I celebrated like that... Then Inter Miami scored again and Messi came to celebrate right in my face, full of emotion. And what can I say? I had to stay quiet... I mean, he's the greatest of all time. You can't say anything back."

Coccaro went on to reveal that Messi apologized for his celebration after the game. The Uruguayan added:

"After the game, he came over, hugged me, and apologized. He was really sorry... That says a lot about who he is as a player. When someone like Messi speaks to you, you just have to listen. I have nothing but respect for the best in history."

Lionel Messi did not score in the 2-1 win but assisted both goals for Inter Miami. He played a key role in the winner, as he got on the ball outside the box, before playing a quick give-and-go with Luis Suarez and setting up Marcelo Weigandt, who was free in front of the open goal.

Lionel Messi keen on doing well with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi spoke to the media after the 2-1 win and admitted that the Leagues Cup is a competition Inter Miami are taking seriously. He wants to take his side to glory and said (via GOAL):

"It's a great competition for us; one we always compete in. It's a great test for us to face Mexican teams, and the format has changed, so we can enjoy it and play it. It's a great competition. [The victory] is super important. The American teams hadn't won, and it's important for us to take advantage because we compete against each other. While we're playing against Mexican teams, the table is on our side, and we have to score more than the others."

Lionel Messi played a key role in Inter Miami's 2023 Leagues Cup win, scoring 10 goals in seven matches. It was his debut competition for the MLS Side after his infamous exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

