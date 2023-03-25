What channel is the Liverpool game on today? When and where to watch Liverpool Legends vs Celtic Legends 

Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting a charity match that will see Liverpool FC Legends take on Celtic Legends at the hallowed Anfield on Saturday, March 25. Presented by AXA Health and Forever Reds, the game promises to be a spectacular display of skill and determination.

All the action will be broadcast live from Anfield, with coverage starting at 2 pm GMT. Fans can tune in via the club's official Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as on LFCTV and LFCTV GO for existing subscribers. This means that fans from all over the world can be a part of the action and cheer on their long-time favorite players.

Scheduled to kick off at 3 pm GMT, the match will feature some of Liverpool's greatest players. They include Luis Garcia, Steven Gerrard, Dirk Kuyt, Gary McAllister, Momo Sissoko, and Martin Skrtel.

These legends of the game will be part of Sir Kenny Dalglish's squad and are sure to provide fans with plenty of excitement and entertainment.

Liverpool Legends vs Celtic Legends match is for charity

Not only will fans have the chance to witness their heroes in action, but they will also have the opportunity to contribute to a noble cause. Every penny raised from the event will be dedicated to supporting the LFC Foundation and its partner charities' programs.

These include but are not limited to schools, inclusive sports, social action, health and wellbeing, and food poverty. Fans who wish to donate can visit liverpoolfc.com/donate and help create a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

The Liverpool FC Legends vs Celtic Legends charity match is an event that is sure to excite fans of all ages. With some of the greatest players in the history of the game taking to the field, there is no doubt that this will be a match to remember.

It is also a chance for fans to make a difference and support some very important causes. So tune in, cheer on your favorite players, and make a contribution to a good cause.

