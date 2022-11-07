“What a club player he is”, “It’s a gamble taking him” – Harry Redknapp makes 4 bold selections as he suggests ideal England World Cup squad for Gareth Southgate

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has made four bold selections while suggesting the ideal squad England coach Gareth Southgate should deploy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the tournament just around the corner, national team managers are busy selecting their squads for the event in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his 26-man squad to represent England at the World Cup on Thursday (10 November). Redknapp attempted to help the Three Lions boss by suggesting his ideal line-up, which appears to focus on form rather than reputation.

The former Spurs coach tipped Leicester City's James Maddison to get a slot in the squad. The midfielder has bagged six goals and four assists for the Foxes in 12 Premier League games so far this season.

Redknapp wrote in his column for The Sun:

“In any other country, a player like Maddison would be on the plane to the World Cup without a moment’s hesitation. He is a clever player but, unfortunately for him, there are a lot of them around at present.”

Up front, the Englishman would like to see Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney join Harry Kane, who is expected to lead the attack for England at the World Cup this year. Redknapp continued:

“Wilson, I know, had his injury problems but he is in great form at the moment. Sure, it’s a gamble taking him and he hasn’t played for England for three years. But at every tournament, there seems to be a surprise player who comes from nowhere into the reckoning."

“Putting him and Brentford’s Toney alongside Kane would be the perfect trio to choose from. All three are experienced penalty-takers, too.”

Redknapp also tipped Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse to get a shot at the World Cup and wrote:

“I would take James Ward-Prowse. What a club player he is. A proper midfielder, as I would say. A great all-rounder who should be at a top-six club.”

Who will England face at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

England coach - Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions have been drawn into Group B of the competition alongside Iran, Wales, and the USA. They will lock horns with Iran in their opening fixture on 21 November, followed by clashes against the USA on 25 November and Wales on 29 November.

The tournament will officially kick off on 20 November when host nation Qatar goes head-to-head with Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

