What control will Sir Jim Ratcliffe have at Manchester United? Journalist reveals surprise details as 25% take over edges closer

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be given sporting control of Manchester United after his 25% takeover of the club is finalized, according to The Athletic. The report claims that the INEOS owner is considering a revamp of the entire sporting structure at the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly be under no pressure regarding his job security despite the club's recent poor form once the deal is complete.

However, other staff in the sporting department may not receive the same treatment as Ratcliffe is preparing to conduct a 100-day review of the club, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, invited outside investment in an attempt to sell a minority stake in the club last year. Since then, multiple rumors of potential investors circulated, with Ratcliffe on the list.

Sheikh Jassim was interested, although in purchasing 100% of the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, he bid nearly double United's market valuation of $3.5 billion, with an additional investment of $1.5 billion offered for new stadium plans, training facilities, etc.

However, his massive offer was rejected by the Glazers and he has withdrawn himself from the process. This paved the way for Ratcliffe to proceed with negotiations with the club.

The INEOS owner is reportedly close to finalizing the deal with the club's hierarchy. United's board will meet in the coming days to vote on the proposal, although it is understood to be just a formality (via UtdDistrict).

"They proved me wrong" - Gary Neville predicts where Manchester United will finish this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville does not see his former club finishing in the Champions League spots this season. The Englishman, however, admitted that the Red Devils could recover despite their poor start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently tenth in the league standings after four wins and losses each in eight games. United are five points away from fourth-placed Liverpool.

Neville told Sky Sports:

"I don't think Manchester United will finish in the top five this season... but they proved me wrong last season after having a very poor start."

United will next face Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Sunday, October 22. It remains to be seen whether ten Hag can turn things around and display better form this season.