What does Cristiano Ronaldo eat? Al-Nassr nutritionist reveals the 38-year-old's diet and fitness regimen

Al-Nassr nutritionist José Blesa has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's diet and fitness regimen while also explaining why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wears two rest meters.

After signing for Al-Nassr at the end of December on a two-and-a-half-year deal, Cristiano Ronaldo took a few games to settle in before getting back to his best form in February.

In his last three games, the forward has scored five goals and provided two assists, helping Al-Nassr maintain their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

The Manchester United legend has proven that age truly is a number and at 38, shows no signs of slowing down. This is due to his off-the-pitch dedication to fitness and dieting.

Al-Nassr nutritionist José Blesa spoke to the Spanish newspaper Ideal. Paying homage to Ronaldo's dedication, he said:

“Cristiano has a very good nutritional education and eats a wide variety of foods to have energy for every game and training, without any strange intervention that is in fashion."

He added:

“Every conversation with him is a learning. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet.”

Cristiano Ronaldo utilizes a smart ring to track his sleep and physical activity. The device measures body temperature, movement, and heart rate.

Blesa went on to reveal Ronaldo's strict fitness regimen is positively spreading through the Al-Nassr dressing room. He said:

“Since he’s been here, all the players have been training harder and following a stricter diet… I have not seen a club like this in which the players improve practically 90% in their body composition every time I see them: they have less fat, more muscle and they do all the exercises at their fingertips. It is a luxury to work there.”

Al-Nassr nutritionist reveals what it's like to work with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese international isn't just a positive influence on his teammates. According to José Blesa, Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely professional and is easy to work with as well.

In the same interview, he said:

“He is the best footballer in history or one of the two best. I was uncertain, like everyone else, about what it was going to be like to work with him and if the club was going to change a lot, but I haven’t found a more professional footballer than him."

He added:

“Cristiano helps me a lot because we can no longer teach him anything, but he creates a school around him. The rest of the players do what he does because everything he does is wonderful to improve his performance."

"Since he has been here, all the players have trained more intensely and followed a stricter diet, he is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. Dealing with him is wonderful.”

