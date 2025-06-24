"What Deco has done is beyond belief" - Athletic Club chief slams Barcelona over remarks about Nico Williams amid ongoing transfer saga

Former Athletic Club director Rafael Alkorta has questioned Barcelona sporting director Deco for how the Catalan club were pursuing the services of Nico Williams. The Spanish forward has been linked with a move to Barcelona following his impressive performances with the Basque club

Speaking in a recent interview with El Larguero (via BarcaUniversal), Alkorta criticized the Blaugrana's approach for Williams, saying:

“The situation is starting to wear thin. Last year they tried this and I didn’t get it then either. It was more like a case of ‘we want to, but we can’t’. But now, what Deco has done is beyond belief.

“Coming out and saying Nico wants to join Barcelona is wrong. He’s still an Athletic Club player, and he has a valid contract. What Deco did only makes it worse for everyone involved.”

Alkorta concluded, saying:

“If a club wants a player, pay the clause and move on. That’s the game. But what Barça are doing now is just not on.”

Nico Williams came through the Athletic Club youth ranks, and went on to score 31 goals and provide 30 assists in 167 appearances for the Basque side's senior squad. He also helped them to a Copa del Rey title. The 22-year-old's contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Pep Guardiola urged to sign Barcelona goalkeeper

Former Germany international Lothar Matthaus has urged Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to sign Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from Barcelona. The German shot-stopper’s position at the Catalan club has been called into question following the signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Guardiola's City team are looking to rebuild after a disappointing campaign by their standards that saw them finish third in the Premier League table. Speaking on Sky Germany, Matthaus said (via Get Spanish Football News):

“I don’t know what Manchester City are planning, but I don’t think they’re very happy with Ederson. I think Ter Stegen could definitely be a goalkeeper for the Citizens for the next three or four years.”

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 for a reported €12 million. He has kept 175 clean sheets and conceded 416 goals in 422 appearances to help Blaugrana to six LaLigas, six Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Ter Stegen remains contracted to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2028 and recently returned to full fitness after missing most of the previous campaign through injury.

