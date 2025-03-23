"What did we do to deserve such a punishment" - Fans furious with star's inclusion in Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal XI for Denmark clash

Portugal fans are expressing their frustration on X after Roberto Martinez included Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Bernardo Silva in the starting XI to face Denmark on Sunday. The two sides are set to face each other in the second leg of the 2025 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, with Denmark having a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Diogo Costa starts in goal for Portugal. Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, and Nuno Mendes make up the back four. The midfield comprises of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva. Francisco Conceicao, Rafael Leao, and Cristiano Ronaldo start up front to complete the starting XI.

Despite being a solid midfielder over the last few seasons, Bernardo Silva has struggled for form this year. The 30-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances across competitions for Manchester City this season. Since the start of Euro 2024, Silva hasn't looked convincing for A Selecao either, bagging just two goals in 10 fixtures in all competitions.

"Bernardo silva😭😭😭What did we do to deserve such a punishment with a sh***y player?"

"Bernardo Silva in 2025 sack Martinez dawg"

"Why when we have so many world-class players we still have the likes of Dalot and Bernardo Silva playing and Neves, neto and even quenda and jota on the bench? Roberto martinez needs to go if he doesn't win tonight," one fan commented

"Kick Silva out now," another added

"Most Overrated portugal player of all time 🤡 can't remember a single KO match where he's stepped up for all the Hype he gets," one fan tweeted

"Once again, there's no one to win the ball back in the middle. Palhinha or Rubén Neves needed to play. The rest are fine. Bernardo 2025 isn't a great fit, but he has experience and can help," another chimed in

"I hope tomorrow he can see my celebration" - Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on Rasmus Hojlund's 'Siu' celebration ahead of Denmark fixture

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he had no issues with Rasmus Hojlund after the latter performed his 'Siu' celebration after scoring against A Selecao. Hojlund netted the winner during Denmark's 1-0 win during the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final clash.

The Manchester United star insisted he did not intend to mock Cristiano Ronaldo, labeling him his idol. Fortunately for Hojlund, during the Denmark pre-match press conference, Ronaldo said (via ESPN):

"No problem, for me it's not a problem. I knew it's not because he does not have respect for me, of course not. I'm smart enough to understand that not only him but around the world other sportspeople do my celebration. For me it's an honour. But I hope tomorrow he can see my celebration."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to inspire Portugal to a second-leg comeback against Denmark. The 40-year-old has garnered five goals and one assist in six Nations League appearances to date.

