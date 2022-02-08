“What on earth is the problem?” – Mark Lawrenson insists Manchester United ‘must improve’ ahead of Burnley showdown

Manchester United take on Burnley tonight and Mark Lawrenson has backed the Red Devils to win. However, the BBC pundit is not impressed with Ralf Rangnick and could not believe that United were knocked out by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Writing in his weekly BBC column, Lawrenson expressed his surprise at the Red Devils losing. However, he expects them to bounce back tonight and win at Turf Moor when they take on Burnley. He wrote:

"I thought we'd see a different Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick, and I thought they would press more - but it has not really happened. He has had some decent results but they have not strung together a good performance under him for 90 minutes so far - with Friday's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough the latest example - so you are left thinking what on earth is the problem for them."

He continued:

"United are still fourth despite all their problems this season. But they will have to improve if they are going to stay there. If they are going to find some consistency, their players have to play their part too. At the moment, it seems as if there is no one in the dressing room to rally them when they need it. Having said all that, United should still beat Burnley - who are bottom of the table with only one win all season."

The Red Devils had a tough time last Friday as they lost to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup at home – a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half. The Championship side took Manchester United to a penalty shootout and knocked them out of the cup competition.

Fred and Alex Telles to miss Manchester United's game against Burnley

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Alex Telles and Fred will miss the Premier League match game at Turf Moor. The Brazilian duo have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. Rangnick said:

"Alex Telles already missed the cup game because he tested COVID positive last week and, unfortunately, the same thing happened today with Fred. That's why he will be missing from tomorrow's game and possibly even the game against Southampton."

Telles missed the FA Cup clash as well while Fred tested positive just yesterday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar