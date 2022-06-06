"What else can I say?" - Portugal manager Fernando Santos lost for words after 'best in the world' Cristiano Ronaldo's brace

Portugal manager Fernando Santos called Cristiano Ronaldo the best player in the world after the forward’s brace against Switzerland on Sunday.

The two sides faced off in the UEFA Nations League this past weekend, with hosts Portugal comfortably winning the game 4-0.

Ronaldo had a big say in the opening goal of the game after his freekick was spilled by Gregor Kobel. William Carvalho was on hand to score a tap-in.

The 37-year-old then showed his incredible finishing ability to get on the end of a smart Diogo Jota pass to score his first goal of the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo's mother was in tears watching her son score for Portgual 🥺 Ronaldo's mother was in tears watching her son score for Portgual 🥺❤️ https://t.co/n38frLRfXg

For the second, he showed his position and predatory instincts in the box to score from a rebound after Jota’s shot was saved by Kobel.

After the game, when Santos was asked about Ronaldo by SportTV (h/t OJogo), he said:

"What else can I say? He's the best player in the world. It's all been said."

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy odds with his goalscoring output

It was not the easiest of seasons for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is used to fighting for trophies. The Portuguese signed for Manchester United last summer, and after a bright start, the club struggled to compete with the teams above them.

Ronaldo’s personal performances, however, rarely saw a dip. He was Manchester United’s most consistent goal-scorer last season. He finished the season with 18 Premier League goals and six goals in the Champions League, and showed he still has plenty left in the tank.

Manchester United struggled for rhythm, but Ronaldo didn’t drop his usual high standards. Portuguese football fans will certainly hope Ronaldo will be in peak condition heading into the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ronaldo is 37, so it is very likely that this will be his last hurrah at a World Cup. He will hope to better the number of goals he scored at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he found the back of the net four times.

As for his international goal tally, he is way ahead of everyone else with an incredible tally of 117 strikes.

