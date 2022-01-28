“What else” – Karim Benzema reflects on Cristiano Ronaldo friendship by sharing adorable picture of their sons wearing their Euro 2020 kits

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema posted a heartwarming photograph of his son alongside his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior.

Benzema became a father for the second time when his partner Cora Gauthier gave birth to Ibrahim Benzema in May 2017. The Frenchman also has a daughter named Melia from a past relationship.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, recently announced that he is expecting a pair of twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The pair welcomed their first daughter Alana Martina in November 2017 and welcomed twins Eva and Mateo from a surrogate mother in June 2017.

Ronaldo also has a 17-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. from a past relationship.

Benzema played alongside Ronaldo through a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid. He was brought in a month later from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.

Benzema posted a photograph of the two kids alongside a photo of himself with Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ibrahim were wearing their respective father’s jerseys from the Euro 2020 group stage clash that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo cap off extraordinary career with success at Manchester United?

Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or four times as a Real Madrid player. He joined Manchester United last summer from Juventus. While winning the award for a sixth time in his career appears unlikely, there is still hope for Champions League success at Manchester United.

The Portuguese is fit enough to score 25 goals for at least one more season and an already-expensive squad is set to be bolstered further in the summer.

United manager Ralf Rangnick has brought in noticeable improvement, at least defensively. Manchester United have conceded seven goals in the 10 games since Rangnick took over in November and have conceded more than one goal just once.

Of course, the squad hasn’t yet been tested against elite teams and faltered against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fans have consistently clamored for club captain Harry Maguire to be replaced. Additionally, an attacking right-back, a defensive midfielder and possibly a long-term striker are all positions that require reinforcing in the summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United have a lot of talent and need to make the best use of the remaining time that Ronaldo is set to continue at the club. The Portuguese has previously claimed that he wants to return to Sporting before ending his career. For Manchester United, the time is ticking away to make use of the Champions League ace that is Ronaldo.

Edited by Aditya Singh