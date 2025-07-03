"What the f**k" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro left stunned by death of Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has reacted to Diogo Jota's tragic death. The Liverpool forward, alongside his brother, Andre, died in a car accident while they were travelling in the municipality of Cernadilla in the province of Zamora in the northwest of Spain.
The unfortunate incident took place shortly after midnight on Thursday. After the news of Jota's passing away was confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the UEFA Nations League title with the 28-year-old last month, reacted by sharing a post on Instagram. He wrote:
"Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P Diogo and Andre We will all miss you."
Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, commented on the post. She wrote:
"It doesn't make any sense at all what the f**k"
Last month, on June 22, Jota married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso. The couple had been together since 2012 and also had three children. Just hours before his tragic death, the Portuguese attacker also shared a video clip on his Instagram account where he was celebrating his wedding.
Diogo Jota's brother, Andre Silva, who also passed away in the car accident, was also a professional footballer who played for the Portuguese side Penafiel.
How many games did Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo play together?
Diogo Jota made his debut for the senior Portuguese team in 2019 and made 49 appearances across all competitions. He also scored 14 goals for the senior team, playing in the UEFA European Championships, Nations League, international friendlies, European qualifiers, as well as the World Cup qualifiers.
However, he missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a calf injury. Jota and Ronaldo played 32 games together for Portugal, also having teamed up for the Nations League last month.
The two also produced seven goals for the Portugal National team together. Diogo Jota assisted Cristiano Ronaldo for five goals while the Al-Nassr attacker provided assists for the Liverpool hero's two goals.