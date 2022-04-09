“What the f**k are you doing?” – Manchester United fans accuse one player as Everton take lead in Premier League clash 

Manchester United fans online have blamed midfielder Nemanja Matic for Everton's opening goal at Goodison Park. United are in dire need of securing all three points against the Toffees to keep their top-four alive.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick decided to start Nemanja Matic in midfield ahead of Paul Pogba for their game against Everton. However, the 33-year-old midfielder did not have the best start to the game as he had a hand in the goal Manchester United conceded.

The Serbian midfielder initially lost possession following a poor pass from Fred inside the Everton half which resulted in a swift counter-attack by the Toffees.

Matic then committed heavily to getting the ball off Alex Iwobi in the box. However, the failed challenge opened up space for Anthony Gordon to take a shot which was deflected off Harry Maguire, wrong-footing goalkeeper David de Gea.

Manchester United fans were not pleased by the aforementioned error by their own midfielder. Some have even urged the manager to take him off for the betterment of the team. Here are some tweets from fans expressing their frustration:

BIGwelshfish @BIGwelshfish Matic what the fuck are you doing?? 🤣🤣 #MUFC Matic what the fuck are you doing?? 🤣🤣 #MUFC

Louis @LSeffz Does Matic think he’s playing five a side what the fucks he doing there Does Matic think he’s playing five a side what the fucks he doing there

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC 100% Matic fault for that goal, disaster 100% Matic fault for that goal, disaster

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC @Utd_TJJ All he has to do is pass it back and it takes two players out but instead he try's to go through the middle of them? Come on man @Utd_TJJ All he has to do is pass it back and it takes two players out but instead he try's to go through the middle of them? Come on man 😂

Nemanja Matic has not been a regular starter for the Red Devils this season. The former Chelsea midfielder has only managed to make 25 appearances for United across all competitions, where he has only contributed two assists. Matic has also made just 11 starts in the Premier League, including one against Everton on Saturday.

It is also worth mentioning that Matic currently has a contract at the club until 2023. This has raised questions regarding the midfielder's long-term future at Old Trafford. With the Serbian already 33 years old, Manchester United are looking to bring in a defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with West Ham United's Declan Rice and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips (via the Mirror).

Manchester United are three points off the Premier League top-four

Prior to their game against Everton, Manchester United were three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. However, fifth-placed Arsenal have the same number of points as Spurs but have a game in hand over their rivals.

It is vital for the Red Devils to secure Champions League football for next season ahead of their rebuild under a new manager. Champions League football will allow them to attract better quality players as they look to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the title in the future.

