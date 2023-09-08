"What a fantastic, honest, lovely man" - Wout Weghorst reacts to Van Gaal claiming World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi

Wout Weghorst reacted to Louis van Gaal's comments claiming that the FIFA World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi. Weghorst shared a hilarious response when asked about the same.

Members of the Dutch team, like Virgil van Dijk and coach Ronald Koeman, have already said that they don't hold the same opinion. Weghorst, though, gave a cryptic response (via the European Lad):

"I thought.. what a fantastic, honest, lovely man."

When asked whether he thought Van Gaal had a point, Weghorst said:

"No, you asked me what I thought. Whether he has a point ... I have my own opinion."

Wout Weghorst scored a brace in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina, including a last-ditch equaliser in regulation time. He was also involved in a spat with Messi, who retorted:

"Que mira bobo?" (what are you looking at?)

Virgil van Dijk shared his take on Louis van Gaal's comments about Lionel Messi

Louis van Gaal's comments about Lionel Messi shook the football world, as the Dutch manager didn't mince his words about what he felt regarding the tournament in Qatar.

While the veteran coach had his opinion, Virgil van Dijk, captain of the Dutch team, said that the rest of the team didn't share the same. Speaking on the same, the Liverpool defender said (as per GOAL):

"I heard it this morning, indeed. And that's actually it. It is, of course, his opinion. Everyone is allowed to have an opinion. I do not share the same opinion."

Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven goals and three assists in seven games and was rightfully adjudged the winner of the Golden Ball. He brought an end to La Albiceleste's 36-year-long drought.

During the clash against the Netherlands, Messi provided a stellar assist apart from getting on the scoresheet from the spot.