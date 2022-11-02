The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on 20 November, with 32 nations vying for the coveted gold trophy. The current holders are France, who lifted the World Cup in 2018 with a 4-1 win over Croatia in the final.

Les Blues will compete with the likes of Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany, Spain, and Portugal for the trophy once again.

It promises to be one of the most intriguing tournaments to date and will be played in the winter for the first time in the competition's history.

Where is the FIFA World Cup trophy now?

The World Cup is travelling around the world

The FIFA World Cup trophy is currently in Seoul, Korea Republic as it jets off on a globetrotting journey thanks to sponsor Coca-Cola.

Fans of the 32 nations competing will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the trophy as it visits each country ahead of the tournament.

The silverware will end its journey in Doha, Qatar just days before the tournament starts.

Who designed the World Cup trophy?

The current World Cup trophy came into circulation in 1974 and was designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga.

Sculptors from seven countries sent in 53 submissions for the new design, but it was Gazzaniga's design that was chosen.

The trophy is 36.5 cm tall and is made of 6.175 kg of 18 karats (75%) gold. It has a circular base 13 cm in diameter, made of two layers of malachite.

The 13th ١٣📜🪶Warrior @strange16892330 Sculptor Who Designed The World Cup

Silvio Gazzaniga The ItalianSculptor Who Designed The World CupSilvio Gazzaniga The Italian 🇮🇹 Sculptor Who Designed The World Cup Silvio Gazzaniga https://t.co/IATnUMkQIr

What is the name of the World Cup trophy?

The World Cup trophy is simply named the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The previous cup was called the Jules Rimet trophy but was replaced by the current trophy in 1974.

Who has the most World Cup trophies?

Selecao last won the competition in 2002

The record holders of the FIFA World Cup are Brazil who have been triumphant on five occasions in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

GOAL @goal



This team was so, so special 🤩 18 years ago today, Brazil won the 2002 World CupThis team was so, so special 🤩 18 years ago today, Brazil won the 2002 World Cup 🇧🇷🏆This team was so, so special 🤩 https://t.co/QRJS98ecPf

Poll : 0 votes