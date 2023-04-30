Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the Red Devils' starting lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (April 30).

Erik ten Hag's men will be determined to edge closer to securing a top-four finish with a win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. They will also be keen to bounce back from their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Manchester United have announced their starting lineup for the game. Determined to return to winning ways, Ten Hag has made two changes to the team that drew against Spurs.

The Dutchman has notably named Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer in his first XI. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony, meanwhile, have been relegated to the bench.

It has turned out that Manchester United fans are not pleased with Ten Hag's team selection. Many have taken to Twitter to question the tactician's decision to start Malacia despite him struggling during his cameo against Tottenham.

Several fans were not happy with Ten Hag's decision to drop Antony, who grabbed a goal and an assist in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago. There are also concerns about the prospect of Bruno Fernandes playing on the wing, with Sabitzer coming in.

Ten Hag will, nevertheless, be confident that his preferred starting lineup will earn the three points against Aston Villa. He can call upon the services of the likes of Antony and Anthony Martial if needed.

How are Aston Villa lining up against Manchester United?

Aston Villa have been in fine form since Unai Emery took the reins at the club last November. The Birmingham-based club have been unbeaten in their past 10 Premier League games and have not tasted defeat since February.

Villa are sixth in the Premier League with five games left and are hopeful of qualifying for European football. They will be determined to take their unbeaten run to 11 games with a positive result at Old Trafford.

Emery has notably decided to name the starting lineup that beat Fulham 1-0 in midweek. The tactician is confident that his preferred first XI can get the job done against the Red Devils.

