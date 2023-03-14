What did Gerard Pique say about Shakira? Barcelona legend speaks about his children after splitting with Colombian singer

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has reacted to former partner Shakira’s live performance on the Jimmy Fallon Show, stating that he’ll refrain from talking about their separation to protect their children.

After being together for over a decade, Pique and Shakira went their separate ways in June 2022. The former Barcelona center-back has since entered a new relationship with Clara Chia Marti, while the Colombian singer has focused solely on her work.

In January 2023, the Waka Waka star collaborated with Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap to release Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. The song heavily criticizes the Barcelona center-back and even takes potshots at his new girlfriend.

The diss track has garnered a lot of fanfare worldwide, with the singer performing it live on one of America’s most popular shows: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In an interview with RAC1, Gerard Pique was asked to comment on her former partner’s live performance on Friday (10 March). Here’s what he had to say:

“I do not want to talk. We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children. Everyone makes their decisions. I don't feel like talking anymore.”

Pique has two children with his former partner: nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. Milan recently appeared in a live broadcast of the Gerard Pique-owned Kings League. According to Diario AS, Milan’s mother was bothered by his appearance, as many sensitive topics were discussed there.

Adele jokes about Gerard Pique after watching Shakira’s performance on Jimmy Fallon Show

British pop icon Adele had a chuckle at Pique’s expense while performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday (11 March).

While chatting with a fan, Adele asked who her favorite singer was. The fan revealed that Shakira was one of the singers she deeply admired.

The reply drew an unexpected reaction from Adele, with her joking that Gerard Pique was in a lot of trouble after seeing Shakira’s spirited performance on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

Pop Base @PopBase Adele on Shakira during her latest show:



Adele said:

“Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon … Oh, her ex-husband’s [they never married] in trouble!”

The Colombian icon’s pop single with Bizarrap has been shattering records left, right, and center. It has thus far broken a whopping 14 Guinness World Records, becoming the most-streamed Latin song in the history of Spotify and YouTube.

