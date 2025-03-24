"What goes through my head a lot" - Real Madrid star Endrick shares one thing he is 'afraid' of ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Brazil

Real Madrid forward Endrick has stated that he's eager to represent Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and help the side win the accolade for the sixth time. However. the 18-year-old is concerned about not being selected for Selecao for the World Cup.

Ad

Endrick's concerns have emerged as a result of a lack of minutes for Los Blancos and the national team. During a recent interview with Romario, the Brazilian attacker said (via X/@FabrizioRomano):

"To be honest, what goes through my head a lot is that I'm afraid of not being at the 2026 World Cup. I'm worried... because it's my dream to be at the World Cup. It's even difficult to speak about that. I want go help Brazil to win the 6th World Cup."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Los Blancos announced the signing of Endrick from Palmeiras in December 2022. He arrived at Santiago Bernabeu last summer and has struggled to get minutes under Carlo Ancelotti. He has played 28 games for Madrid this season, scoring six goals. However, he has played less than 500 minutes for Los Blancos under Ancelotti.

Brazil head coach Dorival Junior also initially omitted Endrick from Selecao's squad for the ongoing March international break. However, he was later called up after Neymar's withdrawal due to an injury. The 18-year-old was on the bench during Brazil's 2-1 victory over Colombia on Thursday, March 20.

Ad

Luka Modric would like to retire at Real Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has stated that he would like to retire at Real Madrid. During a recent interview with Telefoot, the 39-year-old discussed his plans and future at Los Blancos.

Ad

Modric signed a new contract with Real Madrid last summer, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for one more season. The La Liga giants are likely to offer him another extension at the end of the campaign if he decides to continue.

He said (via Managing Madrid):

"Right now, I'm not thinking about retirement. But as I've always said: I'd like to retire at Real Madrid, which would be a dream for me. We'll see what happens. There's still a lot of the season left, and I want to focus on what remains because there are many games ahead. We'll see what happens. I'm in no hurry."

Luka Modric joined the La Liga giants from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2012 for a reported transfer fee of £30 million. Since then, he has played 579 games for Los Blancos, scoring 43 goals and providing 93 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback