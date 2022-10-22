“What is going on” – Jamie Carragher singles out Liverpool star for criticism after ‘awful’ loss against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher pointed out Fabinho's performance after the Reds suffered a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on October 22.

Former Reds man Taiwo Awoyini scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute to hand Forest the lead.

Fabinho started in the central midfield for Jurgen Klopp's side alongside Curtis Jones. However, the Brazilian failed to make a significant impact during the game.

He won just one of his four duels, made just one tackle, and lost possession 11 times. In attack, Fabinho has scored no goals and provided no assists in 15 games for the Reds so far this season.

Carragher was dismayed by his performance as he wrote on Twitter after the game:

"Steve Cooper has changed Forest in the last few weeks to be a lot harder to beat, tactically very good again today. Liverpool were awful, what is going on with Fabinho. Konate is needed back ASAP!"

Ibrahima Konate has made two appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season but has been sidelined with a knee injury for a while now.

Since arriving at the club back in 2018 from AS Monaco, Fabinho has made 186 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

Liverpool sit in seventh spot in the Premier League table after the loss with 16 points on the board after 11 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided update on Naby Keita's fitness

Liverpool star Naby Keita

Naby Keita has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury at the start of the season. Klopp recently provided an update on the player's fitness as he told the media ahead of his team's clash against Nottingham Forest (via liverpool.com):

"Before [the World Cup]. It’s not a pre-season like five or six weeks. The thing is, what we can do in rehab with these tough muscle injuries, they do everything apart from team training. So you cannot replace team training; they do football work, they run more than we do in training sessions, they have to."

Klopp went on to add:

"But with nothing in rehab you can replace a football session; if it’s a small-sided game or whatever, it’s a completely different intensity to everything you produce in a rehab. That’s why I say now the football part of the pre-season starts. Physically he could probably now run a marathon when he starts on Monday, but that’s not helpful because he needs to do other movements."

Since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig in 2018, Keita has registered 11 goals and seven assists in 117 matches for the club.

