“What is he good at aside from trolling on Twitter?”, “No quality” – Rival fans mock 25-year-old Tottenham star after poor display in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton

Rival fans have mocked Richarlison for another ineffective display during Tottenham's Premier League 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday (15 October).

The Brazilian was taken off by Antonio Conte in the 52nd minute and replaced by central-midfielder Yves Bissouma. The forward offered little help as Spurs desperately searched for a goal against a stubborn Everton defense.

Conte's side eventually found a way through when Jordan Pickford brought down Harry Kane in the penalty area, before the England forward scored the resulting spot kick. Tottenham sealed the win late on as Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's deflected strike hit the back of the net as Spurs (23) moved just a point behind leaders Arsenal (24).

But supporters are beginning to question the impact that Richarlison is having on the side, as he is still searching for his first Premier League goal for Tottenham after nine games. The Brazilian cost the club £52.2 million in the summer (Transfermarkt), having enjoyed an excellent last season for Everton.

But the forward failed to make an impact against his former club, with some struggling to see where he fits into Conte's system. After the full-time whistle, rival fans took to Twitter to slam Richarlison's performance:

𝙂𝘼𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏 ✍🏿 @AfcGabeast £60m Richarlison has scored ZERO league goals in TEN matches for Spurs. Spursy 🤮 £60m Richarlison has scored ZERO league goals in TEN matches for Spurs. Spursy 🤮 https://t.co/enettOOzEt

✨maggie @maggiejane1985 Richarlison has been spotted going into the away dressing room and sniffing the shirts Richarlison has been spotted going into the away dressing room and sniffing the shirts

Ron 🤡 @evertonron Richarlison coming off actually changed the game, clearly he still loves the blues Richarlison coming off actually changed the game, clearly he still loves the blues

⁷Canceloッ @Cancelo7Role why did they pay 50 mil richarlison really missed 3 chances and got injured for spurs against his old clubwhy did they pay 50 mil richarlison really missed 3 chances and got injured for spurs against his old club 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 why did they pay 50 mil

𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 🇨🇦 @Spedopamine Imma be so real, I have no clue what Richarlison does. Like what is he good at aside from trolling on Twitter? Imma be so real, I have no clue what Richarlison does. Like what is he good at aside from trolling on Twitter?

Mikey Symington @Mikey_Symington Richarlison looked the same player he always was today... all running, no quality. No confidence that Spurs have looked far better since he went off Richarlison looked the same player he always was today... all running, no quality. No confidence that Spurs have looked far better since he went off

Rick Hammersmith @JosipIIicic 4 passes, 8 times possession lost for Richarlison 4 passes, 8 times possession lost for Richarlison

Harry Kane claims Tottenham needed to be patient during victory over Everton

Everton did their best to frustrate Tottenham, but their resistance was broken by Kane, who capitalized on a Pickford error. Spurs deserved to win and were a much better team in the second half, and the England captain praised his teammates after the encounter (as per BBC Sport):

"We had to be patient. The spaces opened up as they got tired; thankfully, we kept knocking on the door and got a couple of chances. It was a really good win."

On his battle with Three Lions teammate Pickford, the striker added:

"He made a couple of good saves, and I snuck the penalty past him. Happy to get on the scoresheet again. It has been a tough week with loads of games. We've got to recover well and get ready for Wednesday.

"Whenever you miss a penalty, the next one is the most important one. I've practiced so many against Jordan and I feel like I'm coming up against a lot of English keepers this season. It was nice to get that one, it was really important."

