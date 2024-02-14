“What have we got to do?” - Tony Pulis recalls Cristiano Ronaldo brilliance which left Stoke City players stunned

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis recently recalled facing Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese star's first spell at Manchester United.

Pulis' Stoke City traveled to Old Trafford for a league fixture and were beaten 5-0 by the Red Devils during the 2008-09 campaign. Speaking about Ronaldo, who bagged a brace on the night, the ex-Potters boss said (via talkSPORT):

"If you look at the forwards we played against in that time, there’s some outstanding players at all the top clubs. I can remember going to Old Trafford, the team was doing really well at the time."

"I think Dean Whitehead missed a great chance about ten minutes before the end of the first-half and we looked comfortable. Then all of a sudden, Ronaldo got the ball, I think he took the free-kick and smashed it into the top corner."

He added:

"With about 30 seconds to go [until full-time], he hits another one. We go in [at half-time] 2-0 down having really, really competed really well."

"Then you walk into the dressing room and you’ve got these players there who were working their absolute socks off for 45 minutes, looking at one another thinking, ‘What have we got to do?’"

Overall, the Al Nassr striker has 103 Premier League strikes to his name in 236 appearances. Ronaldo finished the 2008-09 season with the Ballon d'Or trophy after bagging 18 league goals in 33 games.

Rio Ferdinand recalls conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo about Manchester United superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Diogo Dalot

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he initially questioned Diogo Dalot's ability and needed reassurance from ex-Red Devil Cristiano Ranaldo.

The full-back has been an important part of Erik ten Hag's team this season, having played 32 matches across competitions, bagging two goals and three assists.

Speaking about Dalot, Ferdinand told the Vibe with Five podcast:

"He is someone I doubted early on. I remember speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo and said, 'Is he really that good?' and Cristiano said he will work hard, make himself better and 100 per cent improve."

Ronaldo is well aware of Dalot's abilities, having played 53 matches with the defender across competitions for Portugal and Manchester United. The duo have two joint-goal contributions in the process.

Since his reported £19 million move from Porto to Old Trafford in the summer of 2018, Dalot has played 139 matches for the Red Devils, bagging five goals and nine assists.