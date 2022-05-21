"What a guy, what a man, what a player" - Trent Alexander-Arnold heaps praise on departing Liverpool forward ahead of match against Wolves

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on departing teammate Divock Origi ahead of their final Premier League game on Sunday against Wolves.

The Belgian is set to pull the curtains down on an adventurous spell with the Merseysiders, whom he first joined way back in 2014.

Origi could never fully nail down a starting spot in the side. However, he established himself as an impact substitute under Jurgen Klopp, coming off the bench to score important goals over the years.

In fact, Origi also scored a 94th-minute winner against Wolves in the first fixture between the two sides this term after being subbed midway through the second half.

"I expect Div to get a special farewell. He will forever be a Liverpool legend. It's been a pure joy to work with him."



Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Divock Origi will leave Liverpool, "I expect Div to get a special farewell. He will forever be a Liverpool legend. It's been a pure joy to work with him."

As the Belgian now gears up for his final appearance for the Reds, Alexander-Arnold has insisted that Origi is a club legend. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the 23-year-old said:

"What a guy, what a man, what a player. Definitely over the course of the stint the manager has been in, he has definitely had the most iconic moments, that will live in the memory of all the fans. He will go down in history. He has been a part of special, special moments with this club, scored special goals and he has always been there for the team."

"He is always putting in performances, always trying his best, always working his hardest. It’ll be sad to see him leave but he is more than deserving of a big send-off and a big farewell on Sunday or in Paris."

Some of Origi's best moments include netting a brace in the Reds' historic 4-0 drubbing of Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals. This was followed by a late goal in their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

The Belgian made 175 appearances for the Reds, scoring 41 goals and providing 18 assists while also lifting six trophies, including the Premier League title.

Liverpool to make one last title push

The Reds are expected to secure all three points against free-falling Wolves on the final day of the season. However, it may not be enough to crown them champions.

Manchester City have a one-point advantage and must slip up against Aston Villa, who are led by Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain and a club legend.

Current Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson even joked about ringing his former teammate up and asking him to do the Reds a favor.

However, given City's recent form and their home advantage on Sunday, the chances of an upset on the final day are slim.

