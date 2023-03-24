What happened to Everton? Exploring the alleged breach of financial rules by Premier League club

The Premier League has referred Everton to an independent commission due to an alleged breach of financial rules. The Toffees have since issued a statement on the matter, claiming to defend themselves.

The Premier League hasn't gone into much detail regarding the incident. However, they have claimed that the incident took place at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Merseysiders announced a loss of £120.9 million during the 2020-21 season.

Following latest allegations, the Toffees have released a statement that read (via BBC):

"The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations."

It continued:

"The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times."

Everton are currently 15th in the league table with 26 points on the board from 28 matches. After Frank Lampard's sacking mid-season, Sean Dyche is currently at the helm.

Sean Dyche spoke about his experience of managing Everton

Sean Dyche took charge of Everton at the end of January. Taking charge of a team in the middle of the season is a difficult proposition for any team.

Speaking about his experience of getting players used to his philosophy, Dyche recently said (via Sky Sports):

"The players have been very adaptive, They've listened, they've absorbed a lot of what we've offered them, particularly in the first week, 10 days, maybe two weeks because we really tried to cram a lot in then, really sort of force feeding them a lot of what we thought was important."

The Toffees will return to action on April 3 as they host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League home clash.

