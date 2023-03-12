What happened to Mohamed Salah? Liverpool superstar's home in Cairo burgled as Egyptian authorities continue investigation

In a shocking development, the home of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been ransacked by intruders in Cairo, with the thieves escaping with some prized satellite receivers.

Reports from the local area (via GOAL) suggest that the authorities have swung into action to uncover the culprits behind this crime. It was the nephew of the Egyptian talisman who first stumbled upon the crime scene, as he was passing by and noticed that the windows to the property were open.

Upon closer inspection, it was clear that the villa had been subjected to vandalism, with the prized receivers having been swiped by the thieves. Security officials on duty are reportedly being questioned over the incident, with leads from security cameras being explored to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The timing of the burglary could not have been worse for Salah, who endured a weekend to forget on the football pitch. The Liverpool winger missed a crucial penalty which compounded the Reds' misery as they succumbed to a shock 1-0 loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League on March 11.

With the stakes now higher than ever, Salah and Liverpool must rally themselves as they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to battle it out against Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, the Merseyside club faces an uphill task of keeping their European dreams alive after being ruthlessly thrashed 5-2 in the first leg of their last-16 clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah's missed penalty, following Liverpool's defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to Mohamed Salah's crucial penalty miss against Bournemouth during their recent 1-0 defeat in the Premier League on Saturday (March 11) afternoon.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of Salah's costly miss, Klopp stated (via Daily Post):

"He scores a lot of goals, he missed a penalty. That's life."

The Reds' talismanic forward was left ruing his misfortune as he squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to bring Klopp's charges back into the game in the 69th minute. This came after Adam Smith's handball inside the box gifted Liverpool a spot-kick. But the former Chelsea winger, who is renowned for his unerring accuracy from 12 yards, inexplicably sent his effort sailing wide of the mark.

Despite starting the game on the front foot, the Reds struggled to impose themselves on proceedings. They ultimately succumbed to a 28th-minute strike from Bournemouth's Philip Billing.

This result will come as a bitter pill to swallow for the Merseysiders, particularly in light of their rampant 7-0 drubbing of bitter rivals Manchester United in their previous league outing.

