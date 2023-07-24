What happened to Shaka Hislop? Ex-Premier League goalkeeper 'conscious and talking' after collapsing on air during Real Madrid vs AC Milan clash

While on air covering the clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan on Sunday (July 23), ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop collapsed prior to the commencement of the match.

While speaking to colleague Dan Thomas, the former Premier League goalkeeper staggered before falling to the ground. Coverage was stopped instantly as people rushed to help Hislop out.

Speaking about the situation a little later, Thomas said (via METRO):

"That (the first half) was of course very much secondary to what happened ahead of the game. Obviously my mate Shaka is not here, but as it stands, it's good news. He's conscious, he's talking, I think he's a little bit embarrassed about it all. He's apologised profusely, not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him."

The reason behind the former West Ham shot-stopper collapsing remains unknown. The ESPN presenter added:

"Obviously it's too early to make any sort of diagnosis but the important thing is Shaka's conscious and we've spoken to his family as well, imagine seeing that happen live, there can't be many more things that can scare you amongst the family. We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK. Thank you for all your love, and as it stands, it looks like Shaka's going to be alright."

As far as the game is concerned, it was Real Madrid who completed a comeback after being 2-0 down. The La Liga outfit won the match 3-2 at the Rose Bowl.

Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop's condition.Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics

Real Madrid complete incredible comeback after Shaka Hislop mishap

Vinicius Junior in action

Despite an unfortunate incident with Shaka Hislop before Real Madrid took on AC Milan, the crowd was treated to a wonderful game of football. After collapsing before kick-off, the former goalkeeper's colleague Dan Thomas came out at half-time to communicate that the pundit was okay.

The game, however, saw Los Blancos go two goals down at halftime. Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero scored before the break for the Italian outfit.

However, Federico Valverde registered a double within three minutes to put his side level. Vinicius Junior capped off the amazing comeback with a goal of his own in the final stages of the game and sealed the victory for Real Madrid.