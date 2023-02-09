What happened to Volkan Kahraman? Ex-international footballer who got killed in tragical murder-suicide 

Former Austria international Volkan Kahraman has been shot dead in a street city murder-suicide, as per the Daily Star.

He was gunned down by a former friend and business associate outside a bar in Vienna on Wednesday (8 February). The shooter then allegedly turned the gun on himself.

Daniel Furst, a spokesperson for the Austrian police, said:

"We were called to the scene at around 11.40 am, but every attempt at resuscitation proved fruitless."

The 43-year-old had a journeyman career and played as a midfielder for teams such as Excelsior, Austria Vienna, Trabzonspor, and LASK. He retired as a player in January 2014 but had entered management by October 2011.

He was most recently the manager of Ostbahn XI in Vienna, Austria, but vacated the post last summer. Following the incident, Excelsior's official Twitter account wrote:

"We received the sad news that our former player Volkan Kahraman has died as a result of a crime. The 43-year-old Austrian played for our club from 1998 to 2000 and came to 63 matches, in which he scored five times."

The Austrian national team also posted a tribute to Kahraman and wrote:

"RIP. Volkan Kahraman."

He represented Austria at U16 and U21 levels and went on to make three senior appearances for them, all in 2002. Two of these appearances came in friendly defeats to Switzerland and Norway.

He also turned out for Schweizer Nati in their 2-0 win against Belarus in the 2004 UEFA European Championship qualifiers in October 2002.

Volkan Kahraman never spent more than three years at one club during his playing days.

He was signed by Feyenoord's youth team in the summer of 1995 and took the next step three years later when he joined Excelsior's senior team. Perhaps his journeyman career was down to his outlook as a player.

As per 24HoursWorlds, his old companions said about him:

"He was a brilliant kicker, but also a wild devil."

Kahraman himself was quoted as saying:

"I often just didn’t agree with the coach."

He entered politics at the age of 27 while still playing as a professional footballer. In 2015, he was appointed as a district councilor in Simmering, moving from the migrant party 'Together for Vienna'.

All of us at Sportskeeda send our thoughts and prayers to Volkan Kahraman's friends and family in this difficult time.

