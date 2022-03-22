“What is happening here?” – Guti questions Carlo Ancelotti in explosive rant after Real Madrid’s damaging El Clasico defeat to Barcelona

Following Real Madrid's humiliating 4-0 El Clasico defeat against Barcelona, former Los Blancos legend Guti explosively lashed out at his former club's players as well as their manager Carlo Ancelotti.

El Clasico is arguably the most iconic match in the world of football and although the latest result could hardly impact Carlo Ancelotti's side's chances of winning the La Liga title, it will certainly dent morale.

Los Blancos hosted Barcelona at the Bernabeu, and entered the match with a 15-point lead over their arch rivals in the league. That deficit now stands at 12 points following the 4-0 loss, but Guti seemed to be in no mood to look at the positives. Speaking on Spanish TV, he tore into Carlo Ancelotti for his substitutions. Guti said:

“I’m Ancelotti and I look at the bench and I have Hazard, Jovic, Bale, Isco... And you’re telling me that I can’t sub any of them in?” Guti asked. “What’s going on? I am getting lost.

“I watch the game against Barcelona and I see the Real Madrid bench and I find that in the second half the first change from Madrid is Mariano... How can this be? Aren’t Bale and Hazard there? Madrid’s first offensive change Mariano, who hasn’t played this year?

Guti further lashed out at the players for allegedly not wanting to play. He said:

“Real Madrid cannot be with 12 or 13 players. A big team that wants to fight for the European Cup, for the League and for the Copa del Rey cannot be with 14 players. What is happening here? Whoever doesn’t want play, he’s not part of Real Madrid. This is that easy. But now let him say it!

“The club or Carlo Ancelotti has to tell that player ‘go to a press conference and say I don’t want to play for Real Madrid’. Real Madrid is paying you... how can you not play?”

Guti believes Real Madrid have to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe among others

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the two best young prospects in world football

Guti followed his rant with some transfer advice and declared that Los Blancos should sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in order to return to their glory days. However, he believes that the superstar duo will not suffice and that the La Liga giants will need to recruit other players as well if they are to remain competitive in all competitions.

He said:

“And are we still doubting that they will have to sign Haaland? You have to sign Haaland, Mbappé and four or five more players who want to play in Madrid."

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh