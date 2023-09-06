"What an honour" - Al Hazem star posts heart-warming message thanking Cristiano Ronaldo for giving him the jersey after scoring his 850th goal

Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his shirt with which he scored his 850th career goal to an Al-Hazm player. The Portugal captain scored his 850th professional goal in a Saudi Pro League showdown with Al-Hazm on September 2.

Al-Alamy won the clash 5-1, with Ronaldo bagging a goal and two assists. He gifted the shirt to Al-Hazm midfielder Toze Carvalho after the game, and the player uploaded a snap on Instagram, captioning it:

"Thank you @cristiano for the 850 goals jersey! What an incredible and unique brand! 👏🏼 And what an honour to mine!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in scintillating form in the SPL this season. He has bagged six goals and provided four assists in four games, topping both charts. Ronaldo was adjudged the league's Player of the Month in August.

Endrick praised Karim Benzema for becoming Real Madrid's attacking leader after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 as the Portuguese joined Serie A giants Juventus. Karim Benzema became the team's attacking leader following the Portuguese's departure.

The Frenchman scored 354 goals for the club across competitions and left as the team's second highest scorer this summer, joining SPL side Al-Ittihad. Endrick, who's set to join the Madrid giants in 2024, praised Benzema for his performances following Ronaldo's departure.

The Brazilian wunderkind also spoke about how he idolises Benzema (via RMCF France):

"I'm a 9 with a soul of 10. I love Benzema. When (Cristiano) Ronaldo left, he took things into his own hands. He became another player. I watched him a lot on TV, and his style of play is very inspiring."

Both Ronaldo and Benzema are now plying their trade in the SPL, with the former playing for Al-Nassr, while Benzema is doing for Al-Ittihad. Endrick, meanwhile, is set to become Los Blancos' next big Brazilian arrival after Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.