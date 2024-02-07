“What an honour to be born on the same day” - When Neymar wished Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday in 2012

Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo share the same birthday on February 5. While other footballers like Carlos Tevez, Gheorghe Hagi, and Adnan Janujaz, were also born on the same day, the Brazilian and the Portuguese are perhaps the most prominent superstars.

Back in 2012, Neymar made a heartwarming birthday wish to Ronaldo on social media. The Portugal captain used to be a Real Madrid player at that point. Neymar, meanwhile, was still at Santos.

The former Barcelona forward wrote (via CristianoXtraa on X):

"Before the game, I would like to congratulate my idol Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday. What an honour to be born on the same day."

The pair have often clashed on the pitch during the heated Real Madrid vs. Barcelona El Clasicos. They have faced off eight times, with Ronaldo winning thrice, Neymar winning four times and one clash ending in a draw. That said, they have always maintained a very cordial and respectful professional relationship.

In 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo turned 39 while the Brazilian is now 32. Both players are in the Saudi Pro League at the moment with the former at Al-Nassr and the latter at Al-Hilal.

However, the duo are yet to share the pitch in the high-voltage Riyadh derby as the Brazilian's participation has been limited due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2019 comment on Neymar

Back in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo was a Juventus player while Neymar was Paris Saint-Germain's talisman. The Brazilian, however, was linked with a sensational return to Barcelona.

In an interview, Ronaldo was asked to share his take on Neymar. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had nothing but the highest praise for the Brazilian as he said (via GiveMeSport):

"I don't know. He's a great player, and I get on well with him. We've worked together recently [for advertising campaigns]. But there's a lot of talk about him for [Real] Madrid, Barcelona and Juve."

When asked to share his thoughts on the transfer speculations, Ronaldo said:

"It's the press' job because they need to sell, but I think he'll stay in Paris. If not, he'll go where he's happy and where he can express his football a lot. I like to see him playing and regardless of where he is, taking care of himself and avoiding injuries. That's what I want for him."

Now the two superstar footballers are on two of the SPL's most popular times. While it might not happen this season due to the Brazilian's fitness status, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar look set to clash on the pitch soon.