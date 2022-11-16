“What hurts me the most is my children, not me” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister-in-law accuses Georgina Rodriguez of not helping her while being broke

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reportedly has a bad relationship with her sister Patricia, who accused the model of not helping her financially. Patricia opened up about her current financial situation, which has seen her live as a squatter without her own home for three years.

Talking with Socialite on the Spanish channel Telecinco program (via Marca), Ronaldo's sister-in-law explained how Georgina does not help her and her children:

"I am ruined and my sister does not help me. What hurts me the most are my children, not me. After all, with a piece of bread I can eat hard, but my children, who are his nephews. Sometimes I have to eat, other times I don't... Sometimes I have to pay the rent, other times I don't... As a sister, I don't expect all this."

Apparently, the bad blood between the sisters took root following the death of their father three years ago. However, Patricia also sent a public message to the power couple, asking for their financial aid for her children:

"Georgina, I need help. You are my sister. I know that she does not have an obligation and responsibility, but, since she is supportive and so good with the others, at least let it be with your nephews. If you don't want me, let it be with your nephews."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are prepared for Christmas celebrations

The gorgeous model notably shared festive vibes with her Instagram followers as she posted the lavish Christmas decorations at the couple's Chesire mansion. Posting an Instagram reel (via Daily Mail), Georgina Rodriguez looked stunning in a green minidress, while showcasing the massive decorated staircase in their home.

In the caption of her post, she stated:

"The decorations are up and we're ready for Christmas with Twinkly. We are OBSESSED with these lights and have had so much fun making our own effects to help us get into the festive spirit."

The £6 million mansion isn't the couple's only home, as Ronaldo was said to have spent £18 million to acquire the most expensive house in Portugal. However, the massive real estate investment is still under construction and will reportedly be completed next year.

Ronaldo and his partner will hope that he can exceed expectations with Portugal at the Qatar World Cup, as the 37-year-old prepares for the ultimate tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes