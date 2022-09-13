"What I do like is being aggressive" - Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger responds to Neymar's comments about him being a scary opponent

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar recently described Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger as a scary opponent to play against. Despite being in fantastic form himself, the Samba star went out of his way to note how difficult going against the German is.

In an interview with DAZN (via BeSoccer), the Brazil international said of the Real Madrid defender:

"I like him. He's a scary centre-back. He's very big and strong! Some strikers get a bit afraid, I don't, but I think many others do."

In response to Neymar’s comments, Rudiger replied in a somewhat bemused manner to being described as scary and said (via Marca):

"I don't know what to say to that statement. I don't know if I'm scaring someone, what I do like is being aggressive but with justice, being clean; my statistics say so. In the last five years, I haven't gotten any reds. My nature is to play hard."

Both Neymar and Rudiger will continue their Champions League campaigns with PSG and Real Madrid respectively. The pair are currently not scheduled to face each other in the competition, with their clubs still in different groups.

They could, however, face off in the latter stages of the competition, with Madrid and PSG expected to make deep runs in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are looking to offload Eden Hazard: Report

Rudiger has been reunited with former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard following a free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. However, if reports are to be believed, the forward could be parting ways with the defender and the club this winter.

According to Superdeporte (via Real Champs), Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly intends to move the Belgium international on in the January window. An impressive World Cup campaign from Hazard will do little to change Perez's mind, given the forward's poor form since he joined Madrid.

The Madrid hierarchy are said to have their eye on in-form RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku as a replacement for the misfiring Belgian.

