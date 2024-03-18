"What I like about him" - Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott heaps praise on Manchester United star after Liverpool win

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott was in awe of Alejandro Garnacho after his display in Manchester United's FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday (17 March).

The Red Devils won 4-3 against Jurgen Klopp's men in a thrilling quarter-final at Old Trafford this weekend. Scott McTominay, Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Amad Diallo got on the scoresheet for United while Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Harvey Elliot netted once each for the Merseysiders.

Garnacho put on an excellent performance, setting up Diallo's dramatic late (120+1') winner. He registered 15 touches in the opposition box and created five chances (via FotMob).

Speaking about the Manchester United forward after the game, Walcott said (via TBR Football):

"The thing about Garnacho I always like is he always gets into spaces where it's hard to pick him up. He makes runs off the ball, but not just that, it's his end product as well. There's this passion that he shows. He's always available for the ball."

"And what I like about him. He's always positive. Everytime he gets the ball, it's a generation of inverted wingers, but he likes to get on the outside, which I really enjoy."

The former Arsenal forward added:

"He always keeps the full-back guessing. He always creates so much space for himself."

"He's got that sort of arrogance about himself to try things like [the back heel for Victor Lindelof's effort]. It's the sort of thing my son will be trying at home as well. The touch as well, it's a perfect touch."

Alejandro Garnacho has registered 38 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season, contributing seven goals and four assists.

"We can beat anyone" - Erik ten Hag issues rallying cry after Manchester United's win over Liverpool

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insisted that his side are capable of beating any team after their thrilling victory over Liverpool.

The Red Devils had a dismal start to the 2023-24 campaign that saw them crash out of Europe after finishing last in the Champions League group stages. Ten Hag's side have struggled to maintain consistency in the English top tier as well, recording 15 wins, two draws, and 11 losses.

As a result, the Dutch manager's future at Old Trafford came into question, especially after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake acquisition. Manchester United emerging triumphant against league-leaders Liverpool in the FA Cup seems to have triggered a sense of intense belief in Ten Hag, who believes the club are destined for success.

Ten Hag said after the match (via Sky Sports):

"This could be the moment where we get the belief, the energy that we can do amazing things. I think if we can beat Liverpool the way we did, we can beat anyone."