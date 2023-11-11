"What more do I need to do?" - Ian Wright feels Arsenal star could be growing frustrated being behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained why Leandro Trossard may be losing patience sitting behind Kai Havertz in his side's pecking order.

Trossard has been used by Mikel Arteta as an impact sub throughout the season but has impressed when called upon. The Belgian attacker has started six of 13 games across competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz, who arrived from Chelsea in the summer for £67.5 million, has been handed a prominent starting role. The German has failed to impress, managing one goal and one assist in 18 games across competitions.

Wright reckons Trossard may be questioning Arteta's decision to continuously pick Havertz over him. The Arsenal legend thinks the Germany international should be pondering whether he's worthy of his game time in comparison to his teammate (via TBRFootball):

"At some stage Kai has to sit himself down and say ‘I’m keeping that guy out, should I be?’ Trossard has every right to go in and say ‘What more? Help me out? What more do I need to do? When I came here it was about assists and goals, I’ve saved games. I help you win games, what kind of level of faith, what do I need to do?’"

Trossard has popped up with some crucial goals this season, including in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on October 21. The former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker came off the bench to score a late equalizer for the Gunners.

Wright doesn't think Arteta has much of an argument as to why Trossard shouldn't be earning more starts:

"He’s got a very good case, if he was knocking on Mikel’s door, Mikel would have to let him in, he couldn’t fob him off with ‘you need to do this or that’."

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Brighton in January for £27 million. He's shown his versatility playing in a center-forward position and on the wing and may just be starting to question his continued bit-part role.

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating selling Kai Havertz next year

Kai Havertz's future with the Gunners could already be in jeopardy.

Kai Havertz's poor run of form since joining Arsenal has raised doubts about his future at the Emirates already. He signed a five-year deal with the Gunners but hasn't lived up to his huge price tag.

Defensa Central (via SportsMole) reports that the north Londoners are open to selling Havertz next year. It's claimed that La Liga giants Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation.

Los Blancos were interested in signing the German forward this past summer before he joined Arsenal from Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti's side looked to replace Karim Benzema but eventually settled on bringing Joselu in on loan.

However, Madrid aren't looking to do any business in the January transfer window. Moreover, Jude Bellingham has more than filled the void left by Benzema with 13 goals in 14 games across competitions thus far.