“What I will say about him is there’s a nice arrogance about him, all the good players have that” – Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on ‘tremendous’ Liverpool player

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott.

The teenage sensation earned his fifth start in a row for the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side made the short trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday (September 3).

Ferdinand singled out the versatile midfielder for praise. The former England defender has claimed that he loves Elliott's arrogance, something that is a trait of every great footballer. When asked if the youngster could be picked by England manager Gareth Southgate, Ferdinand told BT Sport, as quoted by The Daily Star:

“I think he could be but as a kid, a young player you have to take that out of the equation. You have to play well for your club, the other stuff will take care of itself. What I will say about him is there’s a nice arrogance about him, all the good players have that, he has that, he feels he should be playing."

Jacobs Odongo Seaman @JacobsOSeaman "Harvey Elliott was out best player," a Liverpool fans and Klopp wise saying. "Harvey Elliott was out best player," a Liverpool fans and Klopp wise saying.

The Manchester United legend also insisted that the Liverpool starlet could be on his way to Qatar if he continues to impress and add more goals and assists to his game. He added:

"He’s a big Liverpool fan, he and his family have followed them for years. This kid I don’t think he’ll sit there thinking, ‘Oh, I’m surprised I’m playing.’ I think he’s sitting there going, ‘I expect to play.'"

"I think a bit more output in terms of goals and assists and he’ll be on his way. A tremendous talent.”

Elliott has played seven games for the Reds this campaign, scoring once in the process.

Liverpool have missed out on two very crucial points

This has been a forgettable start to the season for Liverpool and a 0-0 draw against a struggling Everton side will be a further blow to their aspirations this season. The Toffees could have even secured all three points had they taken their chances on Saturday.

The Reds have already dropped lost 15 out of the available 24 points, which is simply not good enough. Coming up with a title challenge from this position will be a herculean task for the Reds.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Everton 0-0 Liverpool



Liverpool drop points in four of their six games to open the Premier League season 🤷‍♂️ FT: Everton 0-0 LiverpoolLiverpool drop points in four of their six games to open the Premier League season 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/nXbrWYFsBX

Liverpool have seen several of their key players struggling with injuries since the start of the season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara have also been on the sidelines while the Merseysiders have struggled on the pitch.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar