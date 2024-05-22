Newly-minted Liverpool coach Arne Slot became famous for his bizarre kick-off routine during his playing career. While he was ridiculed by experts for it, Slot's friend has explained how it made a positive impact.

Slot used to play as a No. 10 and won the Eredivisie with PEC Zwolle in 2001-02. Slot had a decent playing career and is considered a hero for Zwolle.

However, the Dutchman used to bizarrely kick the ball high up in the air as part of his kick-off routine. A footage has emerged on social media, where commentators could be seen mocking it and even calling Slot an 'idiot' for it.

Slot's friend, Gerald van den Belt, has now revealed that it was a tactic to destabilize opponents as they had to look up directly to the sun in the sky. It resulted in Zwolle scoring seven times in the first 30 seconds that season.

"Dutch TV pundits mocked him mercilessly for it. But what they neglected to notice is that he was doing it deliberately, wrongfooting the opposition as they looked directly into the sun," he said (via Anfield Watch).

Van den Belt added:

"'What an idiot', his critics laughed. Yet, that year, Zwolle scored seven times withing the first 30 seconds."

Gerald van den Belt highlights the difference between new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Gerald van den Belt has highlighted the difference between new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. However, he didn't highlight any tactical difference between the duo.

Van den Belt said that Ten Hag lacks human connection in his communications, something in which Slot specializes.

He said (via Yahoo Sports):

"When I look at Erik in interviews, I can 100 percent put on paper what he's going to say. Arne will at least put a joke in now and then. He knows precisely who he's talking to. He has this way of showing people respect but still getting a little dig in."

Arne Slot has the difficult task of taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Klopp made the Reds a European powerhouse again. The onus is on Slot to carry forward the project that the German is leaving behind.